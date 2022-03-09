Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.