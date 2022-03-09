Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of (2)% to 0% to $8.31-8.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE CPB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.