Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$67.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CAR.UN traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.35. 149,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,585. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

