Canandaigua National Corp Sells 150 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

