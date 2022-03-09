Canandaigua National Corp Sells 150 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

