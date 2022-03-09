Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,923 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.