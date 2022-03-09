Canandaigua National Corp Takes $225,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $148.20 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.