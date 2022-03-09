Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Canoo worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.11.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GOEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

