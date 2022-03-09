CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

