Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Navient were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.