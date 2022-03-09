Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock worth $1,341,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

