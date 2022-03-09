Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.48% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Pridgen bought 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,007 shares of company stock valued at $113,997. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.69. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

