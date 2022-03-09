CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 12.5% on Earnings Beat

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55.
CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.