CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 12.5% on Earnings Beat

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.