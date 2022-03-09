Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$217.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$217.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of CJT opened at C$149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$175.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$183.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.58.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

