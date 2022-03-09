Carlson Capital Management Has $449,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $20.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.60 and a 200-day moving average of $585.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

