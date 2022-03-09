Carlson Capital Management Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.98. 702,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The firm has a market cap of $538.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

