Carlson Capital Management Purchases 253 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.