Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,061 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.15. 288,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,315. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

