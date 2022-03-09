Carlson Capital Management Sells 37,280 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $90,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

VV stock traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,006. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

