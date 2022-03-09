CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

