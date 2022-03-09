Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,074.51

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,074.51 ($14.08) and last traded at GBX 1,094.99 ($14.35), with a volume of 228001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,195.60 ($15.67).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.