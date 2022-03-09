Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.89

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 146452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
