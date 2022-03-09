Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.89

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 146452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

