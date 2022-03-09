Carry Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Carry has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $65.44 million and $45.63 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00086863 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013372 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

