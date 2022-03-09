Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider James F. Rogers Sells 13,895 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CARS stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
About Cars.com (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
