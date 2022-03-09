Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $37.31

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $35.65. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 3,334 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley cut their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

