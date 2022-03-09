Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

CPAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 15,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,535. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

