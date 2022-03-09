CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$56.79 and last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 1062911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.23.

Specifically, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,502,682.10. Insiders have sold 19,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,926 in the last ninety days.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.71.

The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

