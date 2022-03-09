Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

MTTRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.