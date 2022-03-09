Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $68.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.