Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDR opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

