Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.75 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00007086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $149.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.21 or 0.06639440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.79 or 0.99789480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046665 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

