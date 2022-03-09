CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 14,616,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,728. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $16,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

