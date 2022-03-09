CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. CEMEX has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

