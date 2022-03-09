CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 247,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,055. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

