CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 247,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,055. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.