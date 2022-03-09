Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $958.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

