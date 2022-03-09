Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 114.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 307.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,260 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.