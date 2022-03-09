Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Shares in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $655,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,519,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,757,000 after purchasing an additional 420,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQSI opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

