Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 3,997 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512,612 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 240,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

