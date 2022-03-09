Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.97% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,924.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AZAL opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

