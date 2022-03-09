Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 661 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in OneMain were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in OneMain by 17.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $819,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

