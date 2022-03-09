Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 948 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

