Cetera Investment Advisers Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVN opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

