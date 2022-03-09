Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $222,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJUL opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

