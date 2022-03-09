Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CarMax were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CarMax by 13.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.