Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,002 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

