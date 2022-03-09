Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report $364.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $402.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.24. 21,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

