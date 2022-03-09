Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.44 billion and the lowest is $13.03 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,692. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $545.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.20.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.