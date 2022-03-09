Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 618,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

