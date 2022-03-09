Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chimerix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $462.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 447,818 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chimerix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chimerix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.