Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 293,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

